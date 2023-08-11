ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested and charged in two shootings in Roanoke Rapids.

Early Friday morning, Roanoke Rapids officers served two simultaneous search warrants on Adams Circle and Daniels Street, police said.

The purpose behind the service of the search warrants was based on information that 39-year-old Ramond Catrell Banks, as well as, evidence in the two shooting cases would be found at these two locations.

These shootings happened Saturday and Tuesday. The details of the shootings had not previously been reported to the media due to the sensitivity of the ongoing investigation, police said.

Banks was taken into custody at the Daniels Street address. Upon searching that residence, officers found a pistol and 14 grams of cocaine in a room that Banks was in, police said.

The search of the Adams Circle address provided supportive information from witnesses related to Saturday’s shooting.

It was learned that the victim, who was acquainted with Banks, was shot and was moved from one location to another without their permission, according to police.

Banks was charged with the following offenses related to Saturday’s shooting:

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Second-degree kidnapping

Assault on a female

Communicating threats

Possession of a firearm by felon

Related to the Tuesday shooting, he was charged with the following:

Going armed to the terror of the public

Discharging a firearm in the city limits

Communicating threats

Possession of a firearm by felon

Related to Friday’s search warrant, he was charged with: