RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–A man has been charged in a deadly shooting that happened at a Raleigh gas station on Tuesday, according to police.

Police said Davon Kareen Allen, 31, was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The shooting happened on New Bern Avenue near North Raleigh Blvd. around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Police previously said the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Tuesday evening, Raleigh police said the victim, Davonte Latreal Martin, 27, later died.

Police said Allen was taken to the Wake County Detention Center.