Man charged in deadly shooting of high school student in Franklin County

BUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been charged in the deadly shooting of a high school student late last month, Franklin County officials say.

The shooting happened at the Bunn car wash at 400 block of Main Street around 10:25 p.m. on Oct. 27.

The victim, identified as 19-year-old Mariano Palacios-Hortelano, was able to drive about a block, but died at the scene, a news release said.

Palacios-Hortelano was a student at Bunn High School.

On Tuesday, officials arrested Darryl Lamont Jones on a first-degree murder charge, according to a news release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Jones, 20, of Youngsville, is being held in the Franklin County Detention Center without bond.