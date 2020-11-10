Man charged in deadly shooting of high school student in Franklin County

BUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been charged in the deadly shooting of a high school student late last month, Franklin County officials say.
The shooting happened at the Bunn car wash at 400 block of Main Street around 10:25 p.m. on Oct. 27.
The victim, identified as 19-year-old Mariano Palacios-Hortelano, was able to drive about a block, but died at the scene, a news release said.
Palacios-Hortelano was a student at Bunn High School.
On Tuesday, officials arrested Darryl Lamont Jones on a first-degree murder charge, according to a news release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Jones, 20, of Youngsville, is being held in the Franklin County Detention Center without bond.
