Man charged in deadly shooting outside Dunn Cook Out restaurant

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Dunn man is charged in a deadly shooting that happened outside the Cook Out restaurant on Friday night, police say.

The incident was reported around 9:45 p.m. as a fight with shots fired outside the restaurant at 1723 West Cumberland St., according to a news release from Dunn police.

When police arrived at the scene, they found one person in the parking lot who was shot.

That person was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment but later died.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that a large crowd had gathered inside the Cook Out and a fight broke out among individuals,” the news release said. “After the crowd exited the restaurant, shots were fired.”

Christopher McNeill, 22, of Magnolia Avenue in Dunn is charged with murder in the shooting, police said. He is being held in the Harnett County Jail.

The identity of the person who was shot has not been released.

Investigators are requesting anyone with additional information to contact them at 910-892-2399 or 910-230-3556 or 910-893-9111.

More headlines from CBS17.com: