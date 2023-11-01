RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested in connection to a home invasion in Raeford last week.

According to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 2:21 p.m. on Oct. 25 to the 100 block of Mystic Lane.

When officers arrived on scene, detectives found a man who had suffered from a laceration to the head and face area, the sheriff’s office said. He told detectives another man entered his home and assaulted him. A second victim who lived on the same street was robbed, but not assaulted, according to officials.

After a thorough investigation, detectives arrested 22-year-old Ditereal Harris on Tuesday without incident. He’s facing the following charges:

Assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Breaking and entering

Attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon

Harris was given a $600,000 secured bond.

Officials said more charges may be expected in this case.