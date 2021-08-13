Man charged in Moore County murder after chase through Guilford, Randolph counties

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A chase through the Triad led to an arrest in a homicide investigation.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of N.C. Highway 24-27 and Tarry Church Road to assist Fire and Rescue with a man found in the roadway with “multiple traumatic injuries.”

The victim died on the scene and the deputies began investigating the matter as a homicide.

Alan Shamon Thomas was identified as the suspect.

After a chase down Highway 220 through Guilford and Randolph counties, Thomas was arrested by Guilford County sheriff’s deputies. He was charged with murder, simple assault, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and two counts of fleeing to elude arrest, among other charges.