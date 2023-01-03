TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect in multiple motor vehicle break-ins in the West Edgecombe community was arrested Friday.

During the past few months, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office received numerous reports of vehicle break-ins in the area of Meadowbrook, Thomas, Worsley, Jackson Walk and Nobles Mill Pond roads area of the community.

Detectives were able to obtain video surveillance in many of these cases, they said. As leads developed in these cases, Rodney Allen Leonard was identified as the suspect in these cases, according to the sheriff’s office.

A search warrant executed Friday in the 200 block of Triple Court in Rocky Mount led to the recovery of a hunting rifle that had been reported stolen and to the arrest of Leonard, the sheriff’s office said.

Leonard was charged with eight counts of felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, one count of felony larceny of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm by convicted felon, three counts of misdemeanor attempted breaking and entering a motor vehicle and three counts of misdemeanor larceny from a motor vehicle.

Leonard was placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.