ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was stabbed in the face and had his vehicle stolen Tuesday night, Roanoke Rapids police said.

Around 8:23 p.m., police were sent to the 400 block of Chockoyotte Street in reference to a bloodied man on a porch. Upon arrival, police saw a person with blood on his face in the roadway flagging them down.

The victim stopped the vehicle and went to open the door but the passenger locked all the doors, police said.

The victim said he had a window he could push down, so he proceeded to push the window down and that’s when the suspect stabbed him in the face and took his car, police said.

Police were able to get a name of the suspect and a description of the vehicle. A few moments later, they had made a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description on Roanoke Avenue near the Gaston Bridge.

The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Elliot High of the Gaston area in Northampton County.

High was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, possession of Schedule II narcotics, and larceny of a vehicle.

He was placed in the Halifax County Jail under a $25,000 bond with a court date on Friday.