RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been charged in a Saturday car wreck on Capital Boulevard that killed an 82-year-old pedestrian.

Ishmael Rashawn Moss, 23, was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and speeding, according to police.

Around 11:44 p.m. on Saturday, officers said they were called to Capital Boulevard near Old Buffaloe Road in reference to a crash involving a pedestrian.

When they arrived, they found 82-year-old Larry Weiner, who had been hit by a car. He died as a result of the crash.

Police said Weiner crossed in front of the Honda Civic Sedan and was struck.