ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was charged with attempted first-degree murder after a robbery left one person injured from a gunshot wound in 2022.

On Oct. 27, Javee Devon Myers was charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy and assault by pointing a gun.

On June 6, 2022, Aberdeen police responded to a reported gunshot wound at the Marathon Gas Station at 300 S. Sandhill Blvd. Police said the victim was shot during an armed robbery at the Woodgreen Apartment Complex in Aberdeen. Police identified Myers as the suspect in the shooting.

Myers was transported from the Georgetown County Detention Center in South Carolina to the Moore County Detention Center where he was taken into custody by the Aberdeen Police Department.

He is currently in the Moore County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond. Myers has a court hearing on November 11.