Man charged with attempted murder in Rocky Mount, held under $1 million bond, police say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN)– A man charged with attempted murder in a November shooting has been placed under a $1 million bond, Rocky Mount police said.

Yasin Jones, 21, was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, police said on Thursday.

Jones is charged in connection with a shooting that happened on Nov. 20 in the area of S. Wesleyan Boulevard at Sunset Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a 22-year-old male victim. The victim was transported to UNC Nash Health Care and then to Vidant hospital in Greenville for treatment.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories