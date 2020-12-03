Man charged with attempted murder in Rocky Mount, held under $1 million bond, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN)– A man charged with attempted murder in a November shooting has been placed under a $1 million bond, Rocky Mount police said.

Yasin Jones, 21, was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, police said on Thursday.

Jones is charged in connection with a shooting that happened on Nov. 20 in the area of S. Wesleyan Boulevard at Sunset Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a 22-year-old male victim. The victim was transported to UNC Nash Health Care and then to Vidant hospital in Greenville for treatment.