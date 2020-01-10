Man charged with attempted murder in ‘targeted attack’ outside Tarboro Subway

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Guilford County man is in custody and charged with attempted murder in a “targeted and personal attack” on another man outside a Tarboro Subway on Thursday night, according to police.

According to a news release, the Tarboro 911 Center received a call regarding an individual having been shot in front of the Subway restaurant located at 1108 Western Blvd. at approximately 9 p.m.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a person sitting inside a vehicle that matched a description of the shooting suspect’s vehicle, police said. When officers approached the vehicle, the driver sped away but was cut off from leaving the parking lot by other officers just arriving on scene, according to officials.

The driver, later identified as 51-year-old Uday Kumar Chittoor, of Whitsett, was taken into custody without further incident.

Once Chittoor was in custody, officers found a 50-year-old Whitsett man who appeared to have been shot multiple times outside the Subway restaurant.

The victim, whose identity police did not release, was transported to Vidant Edgecombe Hospital for treatment.

The investigation has so far revealed that Chittoor and the victim “were not only known to each other, but that the assault was a targeted and personal attack,” police said.

“Chittoor cooperated with investigators and the suspected firearm used during the attack was recovered during the investigation,” according to authorities.

As a result of the investigation and the evidence collected, police have charged Chittoor with one count of attempted first-degree murder.

He is being held in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

Police said that Chittoor “acted alone” and there are no other suspects in the case. Although police said they have collected “considerable evidence,” they are encouraging anyone who may know anything about the crime to contact them at (252) 641-4247.

