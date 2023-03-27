NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilson man has been charged in connection to a break-in at his girlfriend’s home.

On Saturday at 1:24 a.m., deputies responded to a burglary of a residence on Jack Lane, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies met with the victim who said her boyfriend, 32-year-old Jamel Rashawn McNair, had broken into her residence and stolen money from a safe while she was gone.

She had caught McNair on her Ring doorbell camera approaching and entering the residence by damaging the door while she was gone, deputies said.

After clearing the scene, deputies were still in the area nearby when they received a second call from the victim stating that McNair had returned to the residence, kicked open the front door and entered her home.

After arriving, deputies said they found McNair sitting in a vehicle in the driveway. As they attempted to place him under arrest, he became combative and resisted arrest, forcing deputies to deploy a stun gun, the sheriff’s office said.

Once the stun gun was deployed, McNair was handcuffed and taken into custody.

McNair was charged with:

First-degree burglary,

Felony larceny,

Felony breaking and entering,

Damage to real property, and

Resisting arrest.

He was transported to the Nash County Detention Center where he was placed under a $150,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is on Tuesday.