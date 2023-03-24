RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been charged in a sexual assault against a juvenile.

The Hoke County Sheriff Office responded Thursday to the 4000 block of Fayetteville Road, about four miles east of Raeford, in reference to a report of sexual assault.

Upon arrival, detectives spoke with the juvenile victim who told them they had been sexually assaulted by the suspect on multiple occasions, the sheriff’s office said.

Based on the information provided by the reporting person, detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of 39-year-old Jason Villarreal for the charges of indecent liberties with a child, child abuse, and statutory sex offense with a child.

Villarreal was apprehended without incident at 11:21 a.m. on Thursday in the 7000 block of Fayetteville Road. He was placed in the Hoke County Detention Center under a $3 million secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any further information, please contact Det. McBryde, (910) 875-5111.