HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A Georgia man has been charged in connection to a chase in Halifax County on Saturday night.

Around 9 p.m. on Saturday, an officer saw a gold Toyota Tundra pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone. At the same time, the SUV blew through a red light at 10th Street and Roanoke Avenue, police said.

The officer activated his emergency equipment and the driver sped up past the officer while heading west on 10th Street. Police initiated a chase with speeds reaching over 100 miles per hour.

The driver continued west on 10th Street, eventually turning off the headlights, police said. The driver ran the red light at a high speed at the intersection of 10th Street and Zoo Road. This nearly caused a collision with another vehicle.

The driver continued on Thelma Road at continued speeds of over 100 mph and continued passing multiple cars in no-passing zones along this road, police said. The driver eventually stopped at Huckleberry Bottom Road and Thelma Road.

The driver was identified as Cobi Zane Hutsell, 24, of Lizella, Georgia.

During Hutsell’s arrest, police determined that he was intoxicated and also possessed a concealed pistol. He was taken to the police department where he provided an Intoxilyzer sample of .09 BAC.

Hutsell was charged with felony flee to elude with a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon, speed of 115 mph in a 35 mph zone, and multiple other traffic offenses. He was given a $3,000 bond and placed in the Halifax County Detention Center with a court date of Nov. 30.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol assisted during the chase.