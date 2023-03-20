RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that a man has been arrested in the January shooting death of a Fort Bragg soldier.

Brandon Allen Amos-Dixon, 25, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Army Staff Sgt. Jimmy Lee Smith III.

Amos-Dixon was apprehended Sunday by Virginia State Police after a pursuit lasting several hours and is currently being held in Virginia, pending extradition to North Carolina, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Jan. 18, sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel responded to Hammock Lane in Raeford for an unknown trouble. Upon arrival, they found Smith lying on the ground unresponsive and began life saving efforts. EMS arrived on scene and continued life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful.

During the course of the investigation, sheriff’s detectives, with the assistance of the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office, were able to identify the suspect in this case. On Friday, detectives filed first-degree murder warrants for Amos-Dixon.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time. If you have any further information, please contact Detective Spence at (910) 875-5111