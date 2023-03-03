ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Northampton man has been charged with possessing a stolen vehicle in Roanoke Rapids.

Around 1:03 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the 900 block of Roanoke Avenue after receiving an alert that a stolen vehicle had entered the city on N.C. 48, police said.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, which was reported stolen out of Suffolk, Virginia. Upon verifying the vehicle was stolen with the reporting agency, the driver was taken into custody.

Randy Ray, 56, of the Conway area, was charged and placed under a $2,000 bond with a court date of March 14.