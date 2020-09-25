Man charged with homicide after body found buried behind home in Sampson County

FAISON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in has been arrested and charged in connection to a homicide after Sampson County deputies discovered a body buried behind a home.

On Sept. 21, shortly after 5 p.m., the Sampson County 911 Center received a tip that a body had been found in a wooded area off of Lopez Lane in the Faison area of the county.

Responding deputies were also advised that family members of the possible victim were chasing the suspect in a white passenger vehicle but eventually lost sight of the vehicle on Cabin Museum Road in the Turkey area of Sampson County.

When deputies arrived at Lopez Lane, they were advised that the body of a male, possibly an occupant of 124 Lopez Lane, was found partially buried in the wood line behind the residence.

Upon investigation, deputies were able to determine probable cause to obtain warrants on a suspect, later identified as Gustavo Adolfo Alvarez.

The white vehicle, believed to be operated by Alvarez was discovered later in the evening, partially submerged and heavily damaged off of Old Warsaw Road outside of Turkey. NC Highway Patrol and the Turkey Fire Department assisted with the recovery of the vehicle.

Alvarez, 25, was arrested Thursday and taken into custody in Kenly by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Alvarez was a resident of 124 Lopez Lane and is currently in the Sampson County Detention Center under no bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 2.

The identity and cause of death of the victim are being withheld until a forensic autopsy is completed and the victim’s identity is confirmed by the Sampson County Medical Examiner.