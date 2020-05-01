Man charged with involuntary manslaughter after woman found dead in motel

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN)– A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with a 22-year-old’s death, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said.

On May 23, 2019, deputies said an employee at the Relax Inn on Bud Hawkins Road in Dunn called 911 to report an unresponsive woman lying on the floor in a room.

When deputies arrived at the hotel, they found the woman, identified as 22-year-old Dakota Strickland, deceased.

According to deputies, the investigation showed that shortly before Strickland died she got illegal narcotics from 30-year-old Brandon Shaw.

A warrant was secured to arrest Shaw and he was taken into custody on Friday on charges of involuntary manslaughter, deputies said.

Shaw remains behind bars at the Harnett County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond, deputies said.

