ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is facing several charges after robbing a woman, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.

Officers said they arrested 28-year-old Jamar Williams on Wednesday while conducting a search warrant on the 100 block of Jefferies Cove.

They said they found illegal guns and contraband suspected to be cocaine, heroin and marijuana.

Williams’ arrest stems from a robbery incident on the morning of April 24, according to the police department.

Officers said they were called to a parking lot outside of the CVS on Sunset Avenue in reference to the robbery.

When they arrived, they said the victim told them the robbery happened near the 100 block of S. Winstead Ave.

Police said there were no major injuries reported.

According to a preliminary investigation, police said the people involved in the incident knew each other.

As they received more information, investigators said the suspect entered the woman’s car and removed personal property.

Williams was charged with:

Second-degree kidnapping

Felony larceny

Breaking or entering a motor vehicle

Assault on a female

Assault on a child under 12

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Larceny of a motor vehicle

Break and/or enter to terrorize

Injury to property

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of cocaine

Police said he also had the following previous charges from unserved orders for arrest:

Assault on a female

Interfere with a monitoring device

Resisting arrest

Driving while license revoked

Larceny

Driving while impaired

Felony flee to elude arrest

Felony probation violations

Williams was taken to the Nash County Jail, where officers said he is being held without bond.