ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is facing several charges after robbing a woman, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.
Officers said they arrested 28-year-old Jamar Williams on Wednesday while conducting a search warrant on the 100 block of Jefferies Cove.
They said they found illegal guns and contraband suspected to be cocaine, heroin and marijuana.
Williams’ arrest stems from a robbery incident on the morning of April 24, according to the police department.
Officers said they were called to a parking lot outside of the CVS on Sunset Avenue in reference to the robbery.
When they arrived, they said the victim told them the robbery happened near the 100 block of S. Winstead Ave.
Police said there were no major injuries reported.
According to a preliminary investigation, police said the people involved in the incident knew each other.
As they received more information, investigators said the suspect entered the woman’s car and removed personal property.
Williams was charged with:
- Second-degree kidnapping
- Felony larceny
- Breaking or entering a motor vehicle
- Assault on a female
- Assault on a child under 12
- Robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Larceny of a motor vehicle
- Break and/or enter to terrorize
- Injury to property
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of cocaine
Police said he also had the following previous charges from unserved orders for arrest:
- Assault on a female
- Interfere with a monitoring device
- Resisting arrest
- Driving while license revoked
- Larceny
- Driving while impaired
- Felony flee to elude arrest
- Felony probation violations
Williams was taken to the Nash County Jail, where officers said he is being held without bond.