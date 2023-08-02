WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wilson Police Department arrested a man on Sunday and charged him in connection to a kidnapping involving his ex-girlfriend in her car.

Police said Curtis French called around 2:03 p.m. Sunday saying that his daughter, Curtonia Lasha French, 26, had been taken from her job at Mcdonald’s by her ex-boyfriend, Jareek Lavonte Allen, 25.

Officers were able to watch the footage from the McDonald.s at 2100 Nash St., which showed French being assaulted by Allen in the parking lot and then forced into her own vehicle, police said. According to police, Allen could be seen driving away from the McDonald’s with French.

During the course of the investigation, officers were able to locate French and Allen.

Allen is charged with second-degree kidnapping, larceny of a motor vehicle, and assault on a female, according to police. He is currently being held at the Wilson County Detention Center without bond.