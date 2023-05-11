LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man charged with killing his wife in Harnett County was retrieved from Ohio by deputies after he waived his extradition rights earlier this month.

Jeffrey Myers Lacortiglia, 43, appeared in Harnett County court Thursday after sheriff’s deputies drove to the Warren County Jail in Lebanon, Ohio, after he waived his extradition on May 2 and consented to return to North Carolina.

When one waives his or her extradition, they can attempt to resolve the charges and clear their name. Also, they can face an immediate transfer to a new area.

After he was taken to the Harnett County Jail, he was served with an arrest warrant for the murder of 37-year-old Blanca Lacortiglia on April 30, deputies said.

The incident was reported around 12:20 p.m. on that day at a home in the 100 block of Swain Street, which is in a neighborhood north of Spring Lake off Overhills Road, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Harnett County deputies were asked by the Hamilton Township Police Department in Ohio to check the well-being of a person inside the house.

Deputies found Blanca Lacortiglia dead in the home, the news release said.

Jeffrey Lacortiglia remains in the Harnett County Jail without bond.