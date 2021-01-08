Man charged with murder in deadly 2017 Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Rocky Mount police said Friday that an arrest had been made in a murder that happened just over three years ago.

The incident happened on Dec. 18, 2017, in the 1100 block of Niblick Drive, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

Jahmel Dales died in a shooting that happened in a neighborhood, which is located just off Goldrock Road.

Friday, police charged Ervin Majors with first-degree murder in the death of Dales, the news release said.

Majors was already being held on unrelated charges at the Nash County Detention Center.

He is now being held without bond, police said.