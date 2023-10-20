TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A second arrest has been made in the Oct. 23, 2022, shooting death of Lamichael Everette, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

Rameik Anderson is charged with first-degree murder, and felony conspiracy in Everette’s death.

Anderson was already in custody in Wilson County. He was given no bond on his new charges pending his first appearance.

On Oct. 12, Jayla Quatia Hyman was charged in connection to the deadly shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

She is charged with felony conspiracy, and accessory before the fact to a felony.

Hyman was placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center and is awaiting her court date.

Everette, 29, was shot in the early morning of Oct. 23, 2022, off of Tolbert Place in Princeville.

Deputies got to the scene around 3 a.m. and found Everette suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with further information on this case is encouraged to call Detective M.D. Johnson at 252-641-7809.