Man charged with reckless driving after Robeson County crash leaves 2 dead

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged with reckless driving after a crash in Robeson County Monday left two people dead, according to Sgt. M.V. Strickland with North Carolina Highway Patrol.
The single-vehicle crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on I-74 near Chicken Road, Strickland said. The Driver, Larry James Gladden, of Harrisburg, was traveling on I-74 when his 2013 GMC SUV went off the road and into a ditch. The vehicle also hit several trees.
Several family members were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Dorris Debra Dees-Gladden, of Harrisburg, and her mother, Dorris Dees, of Chadbourn, died due to the crash, Strickland said. A third passenger in the vehicle was injured but survived.
The driver was also injured but survived. He was charged with reckless driving, Strickland said. No impairment is suspected.
- Vape took his lungs, now he’s teaching others to quit
- Former Wake County educator pushing for in-person learning, transparency from school board
- CDC model projects 1,300 more COVID deaths in NC in January
- Button batteries considered a danger to children, companies working on ways to keep kids from swallowing them
- Countless complaints prompt Moore County family to seek help dealing with AmeriGas propane company
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now