PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested for posting a child sexual assault image to the internet, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, deputies said they arrested 18-year-old Brenden England, of Pinetops.

The arrest was the result of an investigation.

Deputies said they received a tip on March 27 that England had uploaded a child sexual assault image to the internet.

They identified England as the suspect and served a search warrant on his electronic devices, according to the sheriff’s office.

England was arrested and charged with one count of second degree exploitation of a minor and two counts of felony secret peeping.

He received a bond of $150,000 and was placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center.