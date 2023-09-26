SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested after a months-long investigation and charged with selling narcotics, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

On Aug. 31, deputies said they concluded an eight-month-long investigation on Roberto Yepez-Escamilla.

Deputies said they executed a search warrant at the Stop N’ Shop convenience store in the 1400 block of Seventh Street in Sanford.

Escamilla was found with about 90 grams of cocaine during the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was arrested and charged with:

Trafficking cocaine

Maintaining a place for controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Deputies said he was brought before a Lee County Magistrate and given a $50,000 secure bond.