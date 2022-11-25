RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Hoke County deputies say they have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile across three Triangle counties.

Alfonza McDougald was arrested Tuesday, according to deputies.

On Oct. 13, the sheriff’s office said they were contacted by the Moore County Child Advocacy Center regarding a juvenile offense.

Deputies said a juvenile told them that McDougald had sexually assaulted them in Moore County, Hoke County and Scotland County for the past few years.

The juvenile also provided information to other jurisdictions, according to the sheriff’s office.

McDougald was in the Moore County Detention Center when he was served the Hoke County arrest warrant, deputies said.

He was charged and given a $75,000 secured bond.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Sullivan at (910)875-5111.