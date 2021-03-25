Man charged with shooting 2 men inside Roanoke Rapids home Wednesday night

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – A suspect is in custody and facing multiple charges after police said he shot two people inside a Roanoke Rapids home Wednesday night.

Roanoke Rapids police responded to a home in the 900-block of Henry Street at around 11:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting with two victims, police said in a news release.

Once at the scene, officers found two people inside a home that had been shot multiple teams each. Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to police, one victim is currently listed in critical but stable condition after getting shot multiple times in his midsection.

He is currently being treated in Greenville.

The second victim sustained multiple gunshots to his lower body and is in stable condition.

Police took a man into custody for questioning in connection with the shooting and then ended up charging him as a result of the investigation.

Ja’quan Mason, 29, of Roanoke Rapids, is charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

He was placed in the Halifax County Jail under a $75,000 bond with a court date of April 4, police said.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department continues to follow up on the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.