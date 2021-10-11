Man charged with shooting person during fight in Hoke County, sheriff’s office says

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested Friday in connection with a shooting in Hoke County more than two months earlier, the sheriff’s office announced Monday.

On Aug. 6 around 4:40 p.m., Hoke County deputies responded to a shooting report along the 1100 block of Edinburgh Road. They arrived to find a man who had been shot in the shoulder who was then taken to the hospital, a news release said.

The victim said the suspect came into the yard at the residence. The two fought, at which point the suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim in the shoulder, deputies said.

The suspect ran away before deputies arrived.

On Friday, Hoke County detectives and U.S. Marshals arrested Joshua Davis Barton, 33. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and firearm by a felon. He was given a $75,000 bond.