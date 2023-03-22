CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A South Carolina man has been charged with stealing more than $4,000 worth of fuel from a Sampson County store.

On March 15, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from Clear Run Farms in Harrells regarding the theft of large quantities of gasoline and diesel fuel on four different occasions from their store.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect through video surveillance.

Moses Chandler, 32, of Sumter, South Carolina, was arrested at a logging work site in Wallace, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s investigators learned Chandler was able to compromise the fuel pumps at the store and, on more than four separate events, was able to steal $4,688 worth of fuel, the sheriff’s office said.

Chandler was charged with three counts of felony larceny and one count of misdemeanor larceny. He was placed in the Sampson County Jail under a $32,000 unsecured bond.