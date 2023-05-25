ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is in the Halifax County Jail accused of using fake documents to purchase vehicles.

De’Arias Raequez Pitt, 24, was arrested Tuesday after the Roanoke Rapids Police Department investigated several incidents where vehicles have been fraudulently obtained through private sales, it said.

Pitt is charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, obtaining property by false pretense and possession of stolen goods.

While Pitt was in custody, police took another report for a similar incident of fraudulently obtaining a vehicle through a private sale.

Warrants were obtained for Pitt in that incident for the same charges.

He was given a $25,000 bond. His next court date is set for Friday in Halifax County.