Man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ wanted for shooting at Hoke County deputy, sheriff’s office says

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN)– The search is on for a man who is wanted for shooting at a deputy, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened Sunday while a deputy was attempting to serve arrest warrants on Cortevin Jaquan Shaw, 29, the sheriff’s office said.

Shaw jumped from his vehicle and ran from Hoke County deputies. When deputies found Shaw, he fired several shots towards one of the deputies, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy returned fire but there were no injuries.

Shaw ran from the area and is wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and resist, delay and obstruct, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Shaw is “considered to be armed and dangerous.”

If you know of Shaw’s whereabouts, please call 911 or the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office to leave information (910)875-5111.