ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Rocky Mount early Friday morning, according to police.

Officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the 700 block of Burton Street around 3:30 a.m. As they were en route, the call was upgraded to a shooting with injury.

When they arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower left abdomen. After a preliminary investigation, the victim was identified as 47-year-old Stacey Dickens.

Dickens was initially taken to UNC Nash Hospital for treatment but was later transported to Vidant Hospital in Greenville. He remains there in critical condition, according to police.

The Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is assisting with the ongoing investigation.