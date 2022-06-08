ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a shooting in Rocky Mount, according to police.

This happened Tuesday night around 11 p.m. when officers said they responded to a shots fired call near the 1200 block of Westwood Drive.

Officers said when they arrived, they found Maurice Lyons, 33, on the ground with a gunshot wound and started taking life saving measures.

Lyons was taken to the hospital and later died, according to police.

Lyons had several previous run-ins with law enforcement. According to the Rocky Mount Telegram, Lyons was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and resisting a public officer in 2021.

Police said they are still investigating this homicide.

If you have any information, contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.