ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said a man was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning.

Sheriff’s investigators said the shooting happened on Elmon Gilchrist Lane.

“There is no threat to the community as the shooter has been identified and is being questioned at this time,” the sheriff’s office said in a tweet.

A photo of the scene showed a deputy’s vehicle outside a home with coverings appearing to obstruct the view of something in a yard.

The victim has not been identified. The Sheriff’s Office said identification was pending notification for a next of kin.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.