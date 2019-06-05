Man dead after van slams into tractor-trailer on US-421 near Campbell University Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The scene of the deadly crash on Tuesday along U.S. 421. Courtesy: Mona Griffith [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The scene of the deadly crash on Tuesday along U.S. 421. Courtesy: Mona Griffith [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The scene of the deadly crash on Tuesday along U.S. 421. Courtesy: Mona Griffith [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The scene of the deadly crash on Tuesday along U.S. 421. Courtesy: Mona Griffith [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The scene of the deadly crash on Tuesday along U.S. 421. Courtesy: Mona Griffith [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The scene of the deadly crash on Tuesday along U.S. 421. Courtesy: Mona Griffith [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The scene of the deadly crash on Tuesday along U.S. 421. Courtesy: Mona Griffith [ + - ]

PREVIOUS STORY 1 dead in crash along US 421 near Campbell University

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed in a crash involving a minivan and tractor-trailer Tuesday morning near Campbell University in Harnett County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 9:45 a.m. along U.S. Route 421 near Leslie Campbell Avenue, according to authorities.

Officials said a van driven by Charles Bozarth, 32, was heading westbound on Route 421 when it veered into the eastbound lanes and slammed head-on into a tractor-trailer.

Bozarth died at the scene, authorities said. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Troopers said Bozarth was speeding at the time of the crash and that his speed was a contributing factor to the collision. Because Bozarth was at fault, no charges will be filed, officials said.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now