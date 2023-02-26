SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died in a shooting early Sunday morning, according to Scotland Neck police.

At about 1:20 a.m., officers said they were called to the 1500 block of Roanoke St. in reference to a man laying in the road.

Police arrived within minutes along with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Department, according to the police department.

When they arrived, officers said they found 33-year-old Dayquan Pittman, of Rocky Mount, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators said Pittman is originally from Scotland Neck and was with some friends on Roanoke St. Saturday night.

Police believe there were several witnesses, however, they said no one stayed at the scene or provided information to officers.

(Scotland Neck Police Department)

They plan to release more information at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Halifax Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444 to remain anonymous, or contact the police department directly on Facebook or by calling 252-826-4112.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.