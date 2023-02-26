ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police said a man died and a woman was hurt in a shooting early Sunday morning.

This was the second shooting Rocky Mount police said they were called to Sunday morning, with another shooting occurring just one hour earlier. Officers tell CBS 17 an 11-year-old boy was hurt in the first shooting at about 1:30 a.m.

An hour later at about 2:30 a.m., officers said they were called to the Shell Food Mart on the 1300 block of W. Raleigh Blvd. in reference to two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

When they arrived, they said they found 25-year-old Nhazavias Coppedge and 22-year-old Zakiya Jones shot.

Coppedge was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from the police department.

It said Jones was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and has since been treated and released.

As of 8:30 a.m., police said detectives remained at the scene and the investigation remained active.

Investigators said the incident appears to be isolated, and there is no known threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department.