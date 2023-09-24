LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning during a party at a venue in Littleton, police say.

According to Littleton police, shots were fired around 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning at San Lucas Mexican Kitchen located on N. Mosby Avenue. Police say the restaurant has a DJ play music on the weekends, and the incident happened during the event.

One man was shot and later died of his injuries. One woman was also shot and hospitalized with what police report are non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say there is no word on a suspect yet. According to police, it “appears to be a targeted incident” and do not currently believe there is a threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Littleton Police Department at (252) 586-3413. Anonymous tips can also be left with Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252) 583-4444 or online at halifaxcountycrimestoppers.org.