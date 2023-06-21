ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is dead after he was hit by a train Wednesday morning, according to Rocky Mount police.

On Wednesday at 8:26 a.m., officers responded to CSX rail yard located in the 2200 block of Southwest Main Street regarding a deceased person call.

After arriving, police found a deceased 24-year-old man on the railroad tracks. Police said he had head injuries consistent with being hit by a train. The man’s identification is being withheld until family members are notified.

The Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate

this incident, and requests anyone with information to call the Rocky Mount Police Department

at 252-972-1411, call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text

RMPOL and your message to 274637).