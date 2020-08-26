Man dies after being shot multiple times in Roanoke Rapids, police say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – A suspect was arrested Tuesday evening after a deadly shooting in Roanoke Rapids, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 6 p.m. near Oakridge Drive and Green Garden Court. They found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody along Meacham Drive.

Police didn’t release the identities of the suspect or victim. No further information was released.

