ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – A suspect was arrested Tuesday evening after a deadly shooting in Roanoke Rapids, police said.
Officers responded to the shooting just before 6 p.m. near Oakridge Drive and Green Garden Court. They found a man who had been shot multiple times.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.
The suspect was taken into custody along Meacham Drive.
Police didn’t release the identities of the suspect or victim. No further information was released.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- NC State releases new guidelines after 7 COVID-19 clusters identified
- Crash closes westbound US 64 in Nash County
- Man dies after being shot multiple times in Roanoke Rapids, police say
- 2 Clayton firefighters battling COVID-19 discharged from hospital
- Parents’ battle with cancer motivates Wake County man in 100-mile Victory Ride cancer fundraiser
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now