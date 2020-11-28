Man dies after being stabbed several times, Rocky Mount police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN)– A 65-year-old man died after he was stabbed several times, Rocky Mount police said.

It happened Saturday around 2:10 a.m. in the 1600 block of S. Grace Street.

According to police, when officers got to the scene, they found a 65-year-old man with several stab wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests have been made in this case and the Rocky Mount Police Department is actively investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.