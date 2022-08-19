ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police said a man died after he was hit by a car Thursday night.

The incident was reported just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of East Grand and Park avenues, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

Bernard Grant, 50, was hit by a Nissan sedan while crossing the street, the news release said.

An 18-year-old was driving the Nissan at the time, police said.

Grant was initially taken to Nash General Hospital for his injuries, the news release said.

He was later transferred to Vidant Hospital in Greenville, where he died.

No charges were mentioned in the news release. Police are still investigating the wreck.

Officers said anyone with info about the crash is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Crash Reconstruction Unit at 252-972-1481.