Man dies after he’s shot, crashes car into house, Rocky Mount police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death after he crashed his car into a house in Rocky Mount Wednesday night, a news release said.

Around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a shots fired report along the 1400 block of South Franklin Street. They arrived to find a vehicle that had crashed into a residence. Inside of the car was a man who had been shot, police said.

The 50-year-old victim died at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. No additional information was released. Anyone with information is asked to contact Rocky Mount police at 252-972-1411.