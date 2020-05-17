Man dies after he’s shot in head at Edgecombe County gas station

CONETOE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man shot in the head at an Edgecombe County gas station Saturday afternoon later died, deputies say.

The incident was reported late Saturday afternoon Bob’s Fuel at 101 North Canal Street in Conetoe, which used to be Conetoe Discount, according to a news release from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they found a 24-year-old man who had suffered a gunshot wound to his head, the release said.

The Edgecombe County Rescue Squad took the man from the scene for treatment, but he later died.

“At this time, deputies are still speaking to witnesses and collecting evidence in this case,” the news release said.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office at 252-641-7911.

No other information was released by deputies.

