ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot in the parking lot of a motel and later died in Rocky Mount Friday night, police say.

The incident was reported as a shooting with an injury around 11 p.m. at the Executive Inn at 1821 N. Wesleyan Blvd., according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was shot in the parking lot.

The victim was taken to Nash UNC Health Care and later died, police said.

The victim was identified as Dominique Barnes, 30, the news release said.

Police said anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.