Man dies after shooting in possible ‘dispute between family members’ in Chatham County, deputies say

SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed in a shooting that may be linked to “dispute between family members” in Chatham County early Sunday, deputies say.

The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. by several residents as gunfire in the area of U.S. 64, just west of U.S. 421, near Siler City, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

There were reports that a male had been “shot several times in the torso,” the news release said.

Siler City police and Chatham County deputies responded to a home just outside Siler City.

The victim was treated at the scene by first responders and transported to the UNC-Chapel Hill Medical Center, deputies said.

However, he later died at the hospital.

“At this time, there is no indication of any ongoing threat to the public as the incident is believed to be related to a dispute between family members,” the release said.

No other information was released.

Deputies said that anyone with information about the deadly shooting should call the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 919-542-2911.