Man dies from head injuries suffered in Rocky Mount assault, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police have charged a man they say may be responsible for a homicide on Oct. 25.

Around 1 p.m. on Oct. 25, Rocky Mount police responded to UNC Nash Health Care in response to an aggravated assault. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Ronaldo Wesson, 57.

Police were advised that Wesson suffered severe head trauma from an assault that occurred on the 4200 block of Carroll Avenue.

Wesson was transported to another hospital due to the severity of his injuries where he later died, police say.

Police later identified Cameron Fox as a suspect. Fox was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Oct. 29. He is currently in the Nash County Jail with no bond.

There were no details released regarding the motive behind the assault.

