Man dies in broad-daylight Rocky Mount shooting, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed in a daytime shooting in Rocky Mount Saturday, police say.
The incident was reported as “shots fired” around 11:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Long Avenue, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
When police arrived, they found a victim in the area.
Dominic Mercer, 34, died at the scene, police said.
The news release said police are still investigating the incident.
Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.
