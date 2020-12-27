Man dies in broad-daylight Rocky Mount shooting, police say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CBS 17 file photo

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed in a daytime shooting in Rocky Mount Saturday, police say.

The incident was reported as “shots fired” around 11:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Long Avenue, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

When police arrived, they found a victim in the area.

Dominic Mercer, 34, died at the scene, police said.

The news release said police are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Click here to see what’s trending on CBS17.com >

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories